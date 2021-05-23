Advertisement

Leadership development center launches youth academy

College Prep for kids
College Prep for kids(Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development)
By Deric Rush
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development based in Burgaw and Wallace launched an academy on Saturday meant to help and support youth.

The vocational, industrial and college preparatory academy, also known as “VIC Academy,” aims to provide advanced post-secondary exposure and career training to fifth and sixth-grade students in underserved communities including Duplin County, according to the press release.

Participants can explore fields such as aviation, construction management, culinary arts, engineering and more.

“We will bring in the best facilitators possible for this program,” said Dr. Jimmy T. Tate, the president of Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development.

Students selected to enroll in the inaugural VIC Academy will undergo 12-weeks of interactive training at various locations throughout the region, including Duplin, Bladen, New Hanover, Pender and Sampson counties.

Tuition, transportation, entry into field activities, and meals are provided at NO COST to students.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prop Dr. in Pitt County on Saturday.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal plane crash
Rasheed Cox, 20, of Riverbend.
One man arrested in road rage shooting in New Bern
Alan and Susan Stancill.
Loved ones remember Pitt County plane crash victims
Governor Cooper issues Executive Order about receiving unemployment benefits
Two active-duty service members were sent to Vidant Medical Center after being run over by a...
Two active-duty service members run over by truck while camping

Latest News

State to enact burn ban for much of Eastern Carolina at noon
Students urge Wake Forest to drop new name for building
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Rain for some on Monday
Why do we First Alert?
Tropical Update: Ana speeds up and weakens
Alan and Susan Stancill.
Loved ones remember Pitt County plane crash victims