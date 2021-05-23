Leadership development center launches youth academy

BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development based in Burgaw and Wallace launched an academy on Saturday meant to help and support youth.

The vocational, industrial and college preparatory academy, also known as “VIC Academy,” aims to provide advanced post-secondary exposure and career training to fifth and sixth-grade students in underserved communities including Duplin County, according to the press release.

Participants can explore fields such as aviation, construction management, culinary arts, engineering and more.

“We will bring in the best facilitators possible for this program,” said Dr. Jimmy T. Tate, the president of Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development.

Students selected to enroll in the inaugural VIC Academy will undergo 12-weeks of interactive training at various locations throughout the region, including Duplin, Bladen, New Hanover, Pender and Sampson counties.

Tuition, transportation, entry into field activities, and meals are provided at NO COST to students.

