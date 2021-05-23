Jim’s Forecast: Rain for some on Monday

Monday & Tuesday

Highs will again reach the low 90s as we make our way into Monday afternoon. The big difference from Sunday’s afternoon weather will be a rain chance for some of our yards Monday afternoon. A weak cold front will bring hit and miss showers/storms from early afternoon through sunset. Areas that receive rain should see a quarter of an inch to half an inch. Highs will dip to the mid 80s Tuesday with a 20% chance of a stray shower or storm.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

High pressure will build back in Wednesday and Thursday bringing plenty of heat with it. Highs both days will reach the mid 90s inland to mid 80s on the coast under mostly sunny skies. The rain chances look to ramp on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon into the overnight hours. While this rain won’t solve our drought problem with one fell swoop, it is definitely a step in the right direction.

