Car fire on Hwy 17 bypass in New Bern

A pickup truck with a trailer attached caught on fire on Hwy 17 on Sunday.
A pickup truck with a trailer attached caught on fire on Hwy 17 on Sunday.(Suzette Taylor)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Rhems and West New Bern Fire Departments responded to a pickup truck that caught on fire Sunday afternoon, according to Craven County Emergency Services.

Assistant director Ira Whitford said crews came to the area on Hwy 17 bypass mile marker 141 at 3:12 p.m. on Sunday.

Suzette Taylor of New Bern who drove past the scene said traffic was backed up while firefighters and police were there around 4:41 p.m.

According to Google maps traffic as of 7:14 p.m., traffic seemed to have cleared up in that area.

