Two active-duty service members run over by truck while camping

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Two active-duty service members are in the hospital after they were hit by a truck while camping in the Croatan Forest on Friday before midnight.

Major David McFadyen of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said one man and one woman were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries, but they are in stable condition.

The driver of the truck is an active-duty marine stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, according to McFadyen. The driver’s name was not released.

After hitting the tent, the driver left the scene and was later arrested by authorities. The driver was then taken to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

McFadyen said three agencies are investigating this case, including the Craven County Sheriff’s Department, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and NCIS.

