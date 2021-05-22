Advertisement

NHL fines Carolina forward Jordan Staal $5,000 for tripping

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) celebrates a goal during the first period of an...
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) celebrates a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carolina forward Jordan Staal was fined $5,000 Saturday for what the NHL called a dangerous trip on Nashville’s Luke Kunin.

The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

It was announced hours after Nashville beat Carolina 5-4 in double overtime Friday night to pull within 2-1 of the Hurricanes in their first-round series.

Staal was penalized at 14:05 of the second period for the trip. His penalty came 30 seconds after Warren Foegele sent the puck over the glass, putting Nashville on a 5-on-3. The Predators scored their first power-play goal of the series.

He also scored a goal at 3:31 of the second that tied it 2-2.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prop Dr. in Pitt County on Saturday.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal plane crash
Rasheed Cox, 20, of Riverbend.
One man arrested in road rage shooting in New Bern
Alan and Susan Stancill.
Loved ones remember Pitt County plane crash victims
Governor Cooper issues Executive Order about receiving unemployment benefits
Two active-duty service members were sent to Vidant Medical Center after being run over by a...
Two active-duty service members run over by truck while camping

Latest News

Chase Elliott, left, poses with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series...
Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened NASCAR Cup debut in Austin
Phil Mickelson celebrates after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament...
Ageless wonder Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ
Nashville Predators center Luke Kunin (11) scores the winning goal past Carolina Hurricanes...
Preds beat Canes 4-3 in double OT again to tie series at 2-2
ECU Track and Field AAC Championship Photo
ECU T&F celebrates AAC Championships, prepares for NCAA East Prelims
Niejel Wilkins - ECU Track and Field - Kinston
Kinston's Niejel Wilkins finds success at ECU