City of Greenville to begin MetroNet installation on Monday

MetroNet construction area, according to their website.(WITN)
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville announced MetroNet will begin installing its fiber network on Monday.

The city said on Facebook crews will begin working in the Eastwood subdivision and in portions of the Brook Valley neighborhood on Monday.

MetroNet began construction in Greenville in January 2021, according to the website.

“Residents will see a series of messages before construction activity begins in their neighborhood, including a letter, postcard, and yard marker,” MetroNet said. “Next, they will see crews identifying underground utilities and marking their locations with temporary paint.”

MetroNet has a map that shows the first set of planned construction areas.

