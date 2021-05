GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ginger is a young cat who still thinks she is a kitten!

She loves to play and even learned how to fetch. Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines says she loves people and is a very loving and affectionate cat.

Saving Graces is accepting applications on their website and will meet potential adopters by appointment only.

