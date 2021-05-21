Advertisement

S-Bridge closed in Hertford Saturday

Hertford bridge is closing part of the day Saturday
Hertford bridge is closing part of the day Saturday(VisitNC.com)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERTFORD, N.C. (WITN) - NCDOT, along with McLean Contracting, will close the S-Bridge in Hertford on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 5 am – 2 pm. The closure is necessary to put a concrete pump truck in the existing roadway to place concrete on the new bridge deck.

In the town of Hertford, road construction teams will place a single barricade in the travel lane at Grubb St., warning of the bridge closure.

Multiple barriers will go up on the bridge approach to prevent vehicles from crossing the bridge. On the Winfall side of the bridge, road crews will put barricades at the intersection of Winfall Blvd and Creek Drive.

In addition, portable message Boards on US-17 will give advance warning of the closure in both the Northbound and Southbound directions.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those inside the Cherrie Maye Blossom Event Center were able to safely get outside when the...
Pitt County event center heavily damaged in morning fire
The announcement was made this afternoon in New Bern by Gov. Roy Cooper.
White River Marine Group buying Hatteras Yachts, targeting 500 jobs in New Bern
Arrests made at protest
Several protesters arrested in Elizabeth City Wednesday night
Elizabeth City councilman says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property
Elizabeth City council member says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property
The hurricane season may get an early start this year
Watching the Tropics

Latest News

Civil Rights leaders announce next steps in demand for justice for Andrew Brown Jr.,
Civil Rights leaders announce next steps in demand for justice for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City
Shelter dog becomes police K9 officer
Onslow County shelter does makes amazing transformation; becomes police K9 officer
Group protests outside Craven County Schools meeting opposing Critical Race Theory in public...
Group protests outside Craven County Schools meeting opposing Critical Race Theory in public schools
Protests continue in Elizabeth City four weeks after the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.
Protests continue in Elizabeth City four weeks after the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.