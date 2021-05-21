S-Bridge closed in Hertford Saturday

HERTFORD, N.C. (WITN) - NCDOT, along with McLean Contracting, will close the S-Bridge in Hertford on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 5 am – 2 pm. The closure is necessary to put a concrete pump truck in the existing roadway to place concrete on the new bridge deck.

In the town of Hertford, road construction teams will place a single barricade in the travel lane at Grubb St., warning of the bridge closure.

Multiple barriers will go up on the bridge approach to prevent vehicles from crossing the bridge. On the Winfall side of the bridge, road crews will put barricades at the intersection of Winfall Blvd and Creek Drive.

In addition, portable message Boards on US-17 will give advance warning of the closure in both the Northbound and Southbound directions.

