Protests continue in Elizabeth City four weeks after the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been over four weeks since Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies.

Thursday night, protesters continued to call for justice after the district attorney announced the officers who shot and killed Brown were justified in their actions.

Just one day after an economic boycott began called “Spendless Wednesday” in Pasquotank County, Elizabeth City Police say protesters marched down Colonial Avenue, Halstead Blvd., Water Street, and Elizabeth street.

Between 50 and 60 people showed up to protest, holding signs and chanting.

A few people who were arrested previously during protests also demonstrated tonight. Officers followed and led protesters during the march.

Governor Roy Cooper says state laws need to change to get more transparency in these types of cases.

“Early on, we asked the district attorney to ask for a special prosecutor. He chose not to do that. I think justice would have been better served, and confidence would have been greater having we had a special prosecutor. I think we need to look at reshaping North Carolina laws to make sure there is more transparency and there’s more confidence in the criminal justice system.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.