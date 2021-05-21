Advertisement

Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are stable but fragile

A nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of...
A nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday May 20, 2021, two weeks after Mali's Halima Cisse, 25, gave birth to nine healthy babies.(AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar)
By Associated Press
Updated: May. 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Nine premature newborns that a 25-year-old Malian woman gave birth to are being closely monitored in a Moroccan clinic, with medical staff working around the clock to stabilize their health.

Halima Cissé gave birth to the nonuplets — five girls and four boys — earlier this month in Morocco after the Malian government flew her there for specialist care. The babies weighed between 500 grams to 1 kilogram (1.1 pound to 2.2 pounds) at birth.

Reports show that only two other sets of nonuplets have been recorded since the 1970s, but the babies all died within days.

“It is a pride for all of Morocco,” said Youssef Alaoui, director of the Ain Borja Clinic in Casablanca, where the newborns are being treated. “Now the challenge is to get these babies out in good health.”

One doctor said Cissé's nonuplets are stable but fragile.

“They are very immature babies. They have deficiencies in everything — at the level of the lungs, the head, the heart,” said Khalil Msaif, the clinic’s pediatric neonatologist.

But there’s also a quiet sense of optimism from staff on the babies’ future.

“Since the birth, we are in week three and the condition of the babies is stable... Most of the babies have had a good period without any problem. We hope that all will be well,” Msaif said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chocowinity police officer Gerard "Jerry" Fucito.
Chocowinity police officer dies unexpectedly, CPD says
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting
Two vaccine lottery winners to be announced in N.C. on Monday
Ten-year-old Lilly Chigas organized a Pride event in Emerald Isle.
Ten year old organizes Emerald Isle’s first ever Pride event
(Source: KLTV Staff)
Law firm gives away 1,000 gallons of free gas

Latest News

Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Families cling to hope as condo collapse toll rises to 9
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Before building collapse, $9 million in repairs needed
FILE - Lil Nas X performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 on June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Nas X set for BET Awards
Serena Williams prepares for a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in...
Serena Williams says she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics