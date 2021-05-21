Advertisement

Onslow County shelter does makes amazing transformation; becomes police K9 officer

Shelter dog becomes police K9 officer
Shelter dog becomes police K9 officer(North Topsail Beach Police Department)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One shelter dog in Onslow County has been through a life-changing transformation. She officially became a K-9 officer with the North Topsail Beach Police Department.

The Onslow County Animal Shelter contacted the North Topsail Beach for a dog they felt was not adoptable. Shelter leaders say Krypto, a German Shepard, was severely fearful and lacked confidence.

They say, “She was a trembling mess when we met her at the shelter, couldn’t even get her to come to people.”

The police department took her in for training and rehab, and officers say it took many weeks, but Krypto blossomed into a completely different dog.

When she met with her officer, they say it was love at first sight for both. Officer Anthony Sampogna adopted Krypto and immediately began training her on scent detection for narcotics, as well as human scent and article training/tracking - all while integrating her into his home with his family.

He did an outstanding job with Krypto’s K9 training, and together, they have already made arrests.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those inside the Cherrie Maye Blossom Event Center were able to safely get outside when the...
Pitt County event center heavily damaged in morning fire
The announcement was made this afternoon in New Bern by Gov. Roy Cooper.
White River Marine Group buying Hatteras Yachts, targeting 500 jobs in New Bern
Arrests made at protest
Several protesters arrested in Elizabeth City Wednesday night
Elizabeth City councilman says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property
Elizabeth City council member says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property
The hurricane season may get an early start this year
Watching the Tropics

Latest News

Hertford bridge is closing part of the day Saturday
S-Bridge closure in Hertford part of this Saturday
Civil Rights leaders announce next steps in demand for justice for Andrew Brown Jr.,
Civil Rights leaders announce next steps in demand for justice for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City
Group protests outside Craven County Schools meeting opposing Critical Race Theory in public...
Group protests outside Craven County Schools meeting opposing Critical Race Theory in public schools
Protests continue in Elizabeth City four weeks after the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.
Protests continue in Elizabeth City four weeks after the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.