Onslow County shelter does makes amazing transformation; becomes police K9 officer

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One shelter dog in Onslow County has been through a life-changing transformation. She officially became a K-9 officer with the North Topsail Beach Police Department.

The Onslow County Animal Shelter contacted the North Topsail Beach for a dog they felt was not adoptable. Shelter leaders say Krypto, a German Shepard, was severely fearful and lacked confidence.

They say, “She was a trembling mess when we met her at the shelter, couldn’t even get her to come to people.”

The police department took her in for training and rehab, and officers say it took many weeks, but Krypto blossomed into a completely different dog.

When she met with her officer, they say it was love at first sight for both. Officer Anthony Sampogna adopted Krypto and immediately began training her on scent detection for narcotics, as well as human scent and article training/tracking - all while integrating her into his home with his family.

He did an outstanding job with Krypto’s K9 training, and together, they have already made arrests.

