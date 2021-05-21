Advertisement

NCEL 05-20-21

NCEL 05-20-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those inside the Cherrie Maye Blossom Event Center were able to safely get outside when the...
Pitt County event center heavily damaged in morning fire
The announcement was made this afternoon in New Bern by Gov. Roy Cooper.
White River Marine Group buying Hatteras Yachts, targeting 500 jobs in New Bern
Arrests made at protest
Several protesters arrested in Elizabeth City Wednesday night
Elizabeth City councilman says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property
Elizabeth City council member says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property
The hurricane season may get an early start this year
Watching the Tropics

Latest News

Hertford bridge is closing part of the day Saturday
S-Bridge closure in Hertford part of this Saturday
Civil Rights leaders announce next steps in demand for justice for Andrew Brown Jr.,
Civil Rights leaders announce next steps in demand for justice for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City
Shelter dog becomes police K9 officer
Onslow County shelter does makes amazing transformation; becomes police K9 officer
Group protests outside Craven County Schools meeting opposing Critical Race Theory in public...
Group protests outside Craven County Schools meeting opposing Critical Race Theory in public schools