Jacksonville’s Splash Pad opens for the summer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for a place to cool off from the Eastern Carolina heat, there’s a place for you and the family in Jacksonville.

The city is re-opening its Splash Pad parks for the first time since the pandemic.

The two Splash Pad parks are at Jack Amyette Park on South Drive and Northeast Creek Park on Corbin Street.

They’re open for a good splash around from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm seven days a week and will be open for the rest of the summer until Labor Day.

The parks closed last summer because of COVID-19 restrictions since the parks are considered public pools.

