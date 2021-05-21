Advertisement

Group protests outside Craven County Schools meeting opposing Critical Race Theory in public schools

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One protest in the East Thursday night joins thousands of other voices in the state that oppose the Critical Race Theory.

The group protesting said they oppose the Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught in North Carolina public schools.

They protested Thursday night at the Craven County Schools board meeting in New Bern.

Many educators describe The Critical Race Theory as a decades-old academic concept - that highlights how race influences all aspects of society and how past inequities continue to shape policies.

The theory is currently being widely debated across the state and the country.

Republicans at the general assembly have voted forward a bill - that adds North Carolina to a growing list of states introducing legislation to limit the use of critical race theory in public schools.

