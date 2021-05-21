Advertisement

Golf tournament raises more than $35,000 for Riley’s Army, children fighting cancer

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local golf tournament raised more than $35,000 to help children with cancer and their families.

Delcor of Greenville presented Riley’s Army with a check for $35,705 on Thursday.

Organizers raised funds through the “Teed off at Cancer Golf Tournament.” They held the tournament in April at the Greenville Country Club.

Riley’s Army is a nonprofit group that provides Eastern Carolina families with financial and emotional support while their child is fighting cancer.

Delcor Employee Leah Osborne said, “It is real, and it’s not just something that affects adults, but it affects children as well. And not just them but their families.”

The tournament was canceled last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers say they are making it an annual tradition moving forward.

