ECU takes healthcare on the road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Before the COVID-19 pandemic, two vans and a trailer would travel far and wide across Eastern North Carolina to bring health screenings and flu shots to those who couldn’t travel to or visit a doctor online.

East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine physicians Dr. Paul Bolin and Dr. Paul Shackelford found that those who would come into hospitals had health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, common in North Carolina.

But people with the same conditions in rural and under-resourced areas may have difficulty accessing health care.

Bolin said they found about one-third of the patients they surveyed didn’t seek care.

“Out of that [one-third], the vast majority cited an interesting reason,” Bolin said. “It wasn’t cost of care. It was the complexity and inconvenience of care.”

Outreach efforts became urgent amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as these conditions can make a person more vulnerable to the coronavirus. So, the teams combined basic health care with delivering the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This was initially started because of Covid,” Bolin said. “We know there are about seven risk factors for severe Covid … so we wanted to address and reduce the impact of those risk factors.”

Bolin added a significant number of people who can’t get to one of these sites or sign up for a vaccine online.

“We’ve been to one vaccination site where we only gave five vaccines, and that’s about as remote as we’ve been. There was no cell signal where we were at.”

The trailer has two exam rooms inside and is flexible in services.

“We want to develop a program to go look for folks who may not, maybe avoid health care or maybe underutilize health care,” Shackelford said. “The folks that don’t go to the mass vaccination sites have different health needs. And so it really provides us an insight that we can use to learn, and learn how to improve that through policy, and teach our learners a different way to look after folks that may not come to an office or a mass vaccination site.”

As of Wednesday, nearly 30% of the population in Pitt County is fully vaccinated.

Pitt County Data, May 20, 2021. (WITN)

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail encouraged ECU’s outreach.

“I think that’s a great asset for the university, our community in Eastern North Carolina as a whole,” Silvernail said.

The mobile units have been outside factories, on farm fields and several parking lots.

The teams head out across the East multiple times a week, depending on scheduling, and have been to several counties so far with nearly a dozen health screening events conducted and more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered, according to the press release.

“Any great service project is to create its lack of need,” Bolin said. “So hopefully down the road, we will create a system where people do have local access to care everywhere and we don’t need to burn gasoline to get out there.”

Bolin said they have another half of a dozen sites planned out in the future.

“More importantly, we want this program to sustain itself far beyond Covid,” Bolin said, such as sending monthly healthy living tips or partnering with more organizations to create a “telemedicine hub.”

“What we hope to do with this next phase is to insert a community health worker to be ... a chaperone to telemedicine connectivity to further needs they have for their health care.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.