ECU qualifies six to NCAA East Preliminary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – East Carolina will send six athletes to the NCAA East Preliminary competition May 27-29 at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The field was announced by the organization Thursday morning.

“We are so excited that these six individuals have advanced to the NCAA East Preliminary Championships,” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “To be included in this meet is a high honor, taking an extreme amount of work and dedication. These individuals are very deserving to be competing at this meet to try and get to Oregon. The goal is to advance to the national championships and compete with the country’s elite athletes. These individuals had a very good conference championship and are motivated to continue that momentum into this meet. I am very confident that we will have an individual or two that will advance.”

Ryan Davis enters the competition ranked fourth in the region in the hammer (70.77m) and 18th in the discus (56.95m). He claimed the league title in both events last week at the AAC Outdoor Championships and is the school record holder in each discipline. Davis makes his second career appearance at the NCAA East Preliminary after qualifying in the hammer in 2018.

Sommer Knight, who is making her third appearance at the regional competition, also won the AAC title in the pole vault with a school-record mark of 4.28 meters. As a freshman in 2018, she finished 13th, missing advancement to the national meet by one position.

Brooke Stith made the cut in two events – the triple jump and 100-meter hurdles. She is now a three-time participant in the meet after earning a spot in the triple jump in 2018 and 2019. Stith claimed fourth in the triple jump at the league championships last week.

Melicia Mouzzon (100-meter dash), Shellbi Chapman (400-meter hurdles) and Niejel Wilkins (triple jump) will all take part in regional competition for the first time.

The top 12 finishers in each preliminary event from each region advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, scheduled for June 9-12 at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

2021 ECU Men’s East Preliminary Qualifiers (Regional Ranking)

Ryan Davis – Hammer (4) and Discus (18)

Niejel Wilkins – Triple Jump (24)

2021 ECU Women’s East Preliminary Qualifiers (Regional Ranking)

Sommer Knight – Pole Vault (8)

Melicia Mouzzon – 100m Dash (28)

Brooke Stith – Triple Jump (29) and 100m Hurdles (47)

Shellbi Chapman – 400m Hurdles (30)

