COVID-19 survivor urges others to get vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After months of struggling in the hospital with COVID-19, an Eastern Carolina man wants to encourage everyone to get the vaccine.

Bob Dawson caught COVID on a business trip to Las Vegas in December. Although he was a healthy 61-year-old before he contracted the virus, it attacked his lungs and left him hospitalized and intubated for almost four months.

“I wanted to die to get out of that pain. I prayed to die,” remembered Dawson. “That wasn’t God’s plan.”

Doctors told his wife, Laura, that he had a 2% chance of making it.

“I thought I was going to go crazy because I was hurting so bad inside,” said Laura.

Dawson fought for his life for seven weeks in a Vegas hospital, almost four weeks at PAM Specialty Hospital in Rocky Mount, and almost four weeks in rehabilitation at Vidant Medical Center.

He was finally able to return home in early March, but he is still hooked up to oxygen 24 hours a day and needs a walker to get around the house.

He felt inspired to share his story and encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He said he hopes no one has to go through what he has.

“People would be much better off to get a shot, even if it makes them feel a little sickly for a couple of days. They get right over that. They could get COVID, and they might not even make it,” said Dawson.

