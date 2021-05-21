Civil Rights leaders announce next steps in demand for justice for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Civil Rights leaders, seeking justice for Andrew Brown Jr., plan to take a delegation to Washington to deliver a letter to the U.S. DOJ.

On the one-month anniversary of the death of Andrew Brown Jr. at the hands of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department, prominent social justice and moral leaders are responding to Pasquotank County area District Attorney Andrew Womble.

Earlier this week, Womble said the officers who shot and killed Brown will not face charges and their actions were justified. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said, “The officers would be disciplined and retrained for their role in Andrew Brown’s death.”

According to the media release, “Leaders will announce the amended letter being sent to the U.S. Department of Justice with demands to expedite an independent federal civil rights investigation of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death and open an immediate pattern-and-practice investigation into the sheriff’s department and the district attorney’s office.”

The group leading the delegation includes Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach; Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina Conference of the NAACP; and Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County NAACP.

Leaders say they will further explain the next steps in the movement to bring justice for Andrew Brown Jr on Friday during a media conference in Elizabeth City.

They say they’ll gather outside the Pasquotank Public Safety Office at 200 E. Colonial Ave. in Elizabeth City at 1 pm Friday for their announcement.

The group will also announce additional details of the Washington, D.C. trip to deliver the letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.