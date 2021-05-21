Advertisement

C.B. Aycock tops J.H. Rose, 2-1, to sweep series

By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senior Hunter Theriac nearly tossed a complete game to lead C.B. Aycock to a 2-1 victory over J.H. Rose Thursday night at Guy Smith Stadium.

With the win, the Rampants fall to 4-4 (3-3), while the Golden Falcons improve to 5-3 (5-3).

Theriac was pulled with two outs in the seventh inning but was masterful, holding the Rampants to just one run.

ECU commit Cameron Aycock gave the Golden Falcons a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when the freshman laced a two-out RBI single into right field to score Austin Dilda.

Junior lefty Tyler Bonds pitched well for the Rampants, allowing just two runs.

The difference came in the top of the fourth when Brandon Godwin dropped a perfect suicide squeeze to plate Clay Matthews.

J.H. Rose’s only run came in the bottom of the fourth when Cam Greenway sliced a double into left center to score Jayden Grimes.

Full Highlights

