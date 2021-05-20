Worker dies in Alexander County trench collapse

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A 37-year-old North Carolina construction worker has died in a trench collapse.

Authorities in Alexander County say emergency responders were sent to the parking lot of a diner near Taylorsville on Wednesday afternoon where they found a portion of a trench had caved in and trapped the man.

The county sheriff says the trench was dug during a pipe replacement project in the parking lot of the business.

The worker was removed from the trench and pronounced dead at the scene.

He hasn’t been identified.

The state Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is set to investigate the accident.

