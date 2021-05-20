White River Marine Group buying Hatteras Yachts, targeting 500 jobs in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - White River Marine Group is acquiring Hatteras Yachts, and will target 500 jobs at the New Bern plant.

The announcement was made this afternoon in New Bern by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper said the company is investing $35 million and will modernize the Glenburnie Road plant.

The company said it will bring all of its saltwater offerings under one roof to New Bern. While it plans to grow the Hatteras brand, it will also relocate production of the MAKO and Ranger Saltwater brands to New Bern.

White River Marine Group is the largest manufacturer of fishing and recreational boats, by volume and its parent company is Bass Pro Shops.

“Boat and marine manufacturing requires specialized and experienced workers, and White River Marine knows our state can deliver the people they need to successfully expand their business in New Bern.”

The state says the company is eligible for up to $5.4 million in a Job Development Investment Grant spread over a 12-year period.

The state says White River Marine plans to generate “hundreds of new jobs” to the area.

It plans to offer customers demo rides on the Atlantic Ocean and opportunities to tour the factory.

