Watching the Tropics

Pre season subtropical storm Ana may from in the deep Atlantic.
By Jim Howard
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The National Hurricane Center has placed an 80% chance for subtropical storm Ana to form about 1000 miles of the U.S. east coast this weekend. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st, but we’ve seen tropical systems develop in May every year since 2018, with 2 May storms in 2021, Arthur and Bertha. Even if Ana does develop, the storm is expected to stay weak and well off the U.S. coast next week.

The hurricane season may get an early start this year
The hurricane season may get an early start this year(Jim Howard)
Ana is the first name on the 2021 tropical storm list.
Ana is the first name on the 2021 tropical storm list.(Jim Howard)

