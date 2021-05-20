Advertisement

U.S. education secretary visiting to promote preschool plan

FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARY, N.C. (AP) - Joe Biden’s education secretary is coming to North Carolina to promote the president’s proposal to offer free preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds.

Secretary Miguel Cardona plans to tour a prekindergarten center on Thursday in Cary with Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen.

Cardona, Cohen and others will later participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bright Beginnings Child Development Center. The American Families Plan that Biden has pitched to Congress would spend $200 billion toward the universal preschool goal.

Cardona was previously Connecticut’s education commissioner.

