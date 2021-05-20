Advertisement

Several protesters arrested in Elizabeth City Wednesday night

Arrests made at protest
Arrests made at protest
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Several people were arrested following protests in Elizabeth City Wednesday night, a day after the district attorney said the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County deputies was justified.

WITN saw at least eight arrests. One person was arrested after getting on top of a police car. That individual said he is charged with injury to personal property and assault on a government official. He says he pushed an officer’s hand out of his face.

Two reporters with USA Today wearing media vests were in the crowd and taken into custody but were not charged.

Other arrests came after several warnings by Elizabeth City Police. They tweeted, “A warning for unlawful assembly has been issued at 8:27PM by the Elizabeth City Police Department. The crowd is currently located on Elizabeth Street at the intersection of Water Street. There are currently around 40 people gathered in the roadway blocking traffic.”

The night of protests followed what is being called “Spendless Wednesdays” where protesters are asking people not to spend money in Pasquotank County on Wednesdays. That’s the day Brown was killed.

