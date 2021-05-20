Advertisement

Ride of Silence held in Greenville

Ride of Silence for remembering those who have been killed or injured in cycling accidents
Ride of Silence for remembering those who have been killed or injured in cycling accidents(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Bicyclists gathered in Greenville Wednesday night for The Ride of Silence to raise awareness for drivers to share the road with cyclists.

Around 75 riders met at the Greenville Bicycle Company on Clark Street at 6 p.m. and the ride started shortly after.

Steven Hardy-Braz says this was also an opportunity to remind people nationwide that the road belongs not only to drivers but also to cyclists who choose that as a means of transportation or recreationally as well.

The ride was also a time to remember those who have been killed or injured in cycling accidents.

