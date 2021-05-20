Advertisement

POLICE: Disabled tracking device leads to armed robbery arrest

Dale Hughes, Jr.
Dale Hughes, Jr.(Morehead City police)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with an armed robbery after police learned he had disabled his GPS tracking device.

Morehead City police say the Jim Dandy on North 20th Street was held up just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. A man pointed a gun at the clerk while several customers were inside.

Police searched the area nearby and found some cash that had been tossed after the robbery.

Within hours of the robbery, Carteret County deputies had arrested Dale Hugehs, Jr. nearby for removing/disabling his tracking device. The teen was out of bond for another crime.

Police said his description matched the robber, including some of the clothing he had on when arrested.

The 19-year-old Hughes is now charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of kidnapping, interfere with electronic monitoring device, injury to personal property, and larceny.

The teen’s bond totaled $130,000 and he remains in jail.

