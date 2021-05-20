Advertisement

Pitt County event center heavily damaged in morning fire

Those inside the Cherrie Maye Blossom Event Center were able to safely get outside when the...
Those inside the Cherrie Maye Blossom Event Center were able to safely get outside when the fire broke out shortly after 9:00 a.m.(WITN)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A morning fire heavily damaged a Pitt County business this morning.

People inside the Cherrie Maye Blossom Event Center were able to safely get outside when the fire broke out shortly after 9:00 a.m.

The business is on Highway 11 North, just outside Greenville.

In addition to the building, several vehicles were damaged, including a food truck operated by Tula’s Fish and Chips.

Pitt County Emergency Management said five volunteer fire departments fought the fire which is now under control.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say Andrew Bowden was shot and killed in the attempted home invasion.
Suspect dead, victim hurt in attempted Onslow Co. home invasion/robbery
Protestors want people not to spend money in Pasquotank County on Wednesdays.
Protesters call for “Spendless Wednesday” in Pasquotank County
Elizabeth City councilman says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property
Elizabeth City council member says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property
Howard Roughton III
Vanceboro man charged after child pornography seized
Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified

Latest News

The state Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will...
Worker dies in Alexander County trench collapse
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
U.S. education secretary visiting to promote preschool plan
The hurricane season may get an early start this year
Watching the Tropics
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny skies; Mid 80s Thursday