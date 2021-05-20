Pitt County event center heavily damaged in morning fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A morning fire heavily damaged a Pitt County business this morning.

People inside the Cherrie Maye Blossom Event Center were able to safely get outside when the fire broke out shortly after 9:00 a.m.

The business is on Highway 11 North, just outside Greenville.

In addition to the building, several vehicles were damaged, including a food truck operated by Tula’s Fish and Chips.

Pitt County Emergency Management said five volunteer fire departments fought the fire which is now under control.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

