MCAS New River breaks ground on Post-Florence reconstruction

NEW RIVER, N.C. (WITN) -A ground-breaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Marine Corps Air Station New River to kick off several military construction projects totaling $327 million to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

Military leaders were joined by local and state officials for the ground-breaking at Maintenance Hangar AS-4100.

“The team here has been forward leaning for years. They knew what they needed to grow the force into the force of the future and not just prepare what was here from the old,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Jim Brown, commanding officer, Office in Charge of Construction Florence. “We are going to make a sustainable program with sustainable buildings with what we are kicking off here.”

The work will include the construction of two replacement hangars, a parking garage, a regional storm water infiltration basin, a bachelor enlisted quarters, a classroom building for Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training and demolition of six buildings on MCAS New River. Construction is scheduled to be complete by Feb. 18, 2025.

“There will a lot of concurrent and exciting projects that are on the horizon,” said Col. Curtis Ebitz, commanding officer, MCAS New River. “This will make MCAS New River the premier air station along the East coast, within MCIEAST and within the Marine Corps.”

