Advertisement

MCAS New River breaks ground on Post-Florence reconstruction

MCAS New River construction projects
MCAS New River construction projects(DOD)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER, N.C. (WITN) -A ground-breaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Marine Corps Air Station New River to kick off several military construction projects totaling $327 million to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

Military leaders were joined by local and state officials for the ground-breaking at Maintenance Hangar AS-4100.

“The team here has been forward leaning for years. They knew what they needed to grow the force into the force of the future and not just prepare what was here from the old,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Jim Brown, commanding officer, Office in Charge of Construction Florence. “We are going to make a sustainable program with sustainable buildings with what we are kicking off here.”

The work will include the construction of two replacement hangars, a parking garage, a regional storm water infiltration basin, a bachelor enlisted quarters, a classroom building for Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training and demolition of six buildings on MCAS New River. Construction is scheduled to be complete by Feb. 18, 2025.

“There will a lot of concurrent and exciting projects that are on the horizon,” said Col. Curtis Ebitz, commanding officer, MCAS New River. “This will make MCAS New River the premier air station along the East coast, within MCIEAST and within the Marine Corps.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified
Jaqueta Bradley
Greenville woman facing dozens of charges in ID theft case
Police said the couple was caught on surveillance video picking up the wallet and putting it in...
Couple wanted for lifting wallet off grocery store floor
Deputies say Andrew Bowden was shot and killed in the attempted home invasion.
Suspect dead, victim hurt in attempted Onslow Co. home invasion/robbery
Sheriff Tommy Wooten
SHERIFF: Deputies involved in shooting will keep jobs, disciplined & retrained

Latest News

Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections
Protestors call for “Spendless Wednesday” in Pasquotank County
Protestors call for “Spendless Wednesday” in Pasquotank County
Mega Millions climbs to $515 million
Mega Millions climbs to $515 million
Suspect dead, victim hurt in attempted Onslow Co. home invasion/robbery
Suspect dead, victim hurt in attempted Onslow Co. home invasion/robbery
Vanceboro man charged after child pornography seized
Vanceboro man charged after child pornography seized