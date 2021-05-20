Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and warmer Thursday afternoon

Temperatures will be up and down the next couple of days
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure will continue to build in along the east coast through the end of the week. This will give the everyone from the beaches to I-95 plenty of sunshine and climbing temperatures. Humidity levels will stay fairly low through the end of the week and inland winds will mainly stay under 10 mph. We may see a little dip in the building heat Friday as a dry back door cold front tries to sneak in from the northeast. Drought conditions will persist with no rain chances through the end of the work week.

Heat and humidity will pump up over the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s under sun filled skies. On Sunday, we’ll make a jump to the low 90s for inland locations with low 80s on the beaches. Clear mornings will be followed by a few afternoon clouds - thanks to the increasingly muggy air. We’ve had a generally dry stretch of weather since March and rain chances going forward remain minimal. An isolated shower may pop up Saturday evening. Aside from that, we’re watching for equally low rain chances the first half of next week.

Thursday

Lots of sunshine throughout the day with highs soaring to 87. Wind: NE-8 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear and cool with a low of 55. Wind: NE-5 mph

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 83. Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Most Read

Deputies say Andrew Bowden was shot and killed in the attempted home invasion.
Suspect dead, victim hurt in attempted Onslow Co. home invasion/robbery
Protestors want people not to spend money in Pasquotank County on Wednesdays.
Protesters call for “Spendless Wednesday” in Pasquotank County
Elizabeth City councilman says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property
Elizabeth City council member says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property
Howard Roughton III
Vanceboro man charged after child pornography seized
Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified

Latest News

The hurricane season may get an early start this year
Watching the Tropics
Temps will struggle to exceed 60 this afternoon.
Record cool temps possible Wednesday
WITN First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat fails to materialize
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Nearing 80°; Scattered PM Storms