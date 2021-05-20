Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and warmer Thursday afternoon

High pressure will continue to build in along the east coast through the end of the week. This will give the everyone from the beaches to I-95 plenty of sunshine and climbing temperatures. Humidity levels will stay fairly low through the end of the week and inland winds will mainly stay under 10 mph. We may see a little dip in the building heat Friday as a dry back door cold front tries to sneak in from the northeast. Drought conditions will persist with no rain chances through the end of the work week.

Heat and humidity will pump up over the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s under sun filled skies. On Sunday, we’ll make a jump to the low 90s for inland locations with low 80s on the beaches. Clear mornings will be followed by a few afternoon clouds - thanks to the increasingly muggy air. We’ve had a generally dry stretch of weather since March and rain chances going forward remain minimal. An isolated shower may pop up Saturday evening. Aside from that, we’re watching for equally low rain chances the first half of next week.

Thursday

Lots of sunshine throughout the day with highs soaring to 87. Wind: NE-8 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear and cool with a low of 55. Wind: NE-5 mph

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 83. Wind: NE 10-15 mph