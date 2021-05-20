High schools set to host more traditional graduations

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The 2020/2021 School year is nearing the end, and now high school seniors have their sights set on graduation. In the Craven County School System, the high schools plan to host more traditional graduations after COVID-19 upended ceremonies in 2020.

After such a challenging school year, families are more than excited to see their children walk across the stage. School Superintendent Dr. Meghan Doyle said. “About 900 that are looking to graduation next week as are their parents and families, and no one is as happy as they are.”

For Havelock High Principal Stacie Friebel, this year’s ceremony will look and feel like any other year. “There really aren’t any words to describe how excited we are, graduation is the finish line, and to be able to celebrate with all of our families, all of our kids, and all of our staff members in one place at one time is fantastic,” said Friebel.

But Friebel says returning to a normal graduation ceremony also signifies much more than just the end of a high school career for these students and the entire community.

“By reaching the end of the school year and having graduation in such a normal way, I really think it sets the stage for us moving into next year. I think it’s giving all of us a chance to kind of catch our breath and to realize we’ve made it,” explained Friebel.

Graduates will be receiving a limited number of tickets to the ceremonies, and the School System says masks will be strongly encouraged. Wellness screenings and temperature checks will also take place as guests and students arrive, and students will be sat 3 feet apart from one another to help with social distancing. Graduations take place on Friday, May 28th.

