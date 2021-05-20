Elizabeth City council member says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City council member says surveillance footage at a funeral home he owns captured a Pasquotank County deputy in uniform urinating on the property. Gabriel Adkins says he believes it was an act of retaliation for joining protests after Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by deputies.

Adkins posted a video of the Saturday night urination incident on Facebook.

A man in uniform exits a vehicle and appears to urinate on a shed in the one-minute clip.

Adkins says footage also captured a deputy urinating on the property the night before. The county sheriff said in a statement that the deputy “didn’t know who owned the business and meant no disrespect.”

