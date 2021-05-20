Advertisement

Congressman Greg Murphy votes against measure creating commission to examine Capitol attack

Republican Congressman Greg Murphy votes against commission
Republican Congressman Greg Murphy votes against commission
By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - On Wednesday, the House voted 252-175 to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But the bill faces a different landscape in the Senate, where it needs at least 10 Republicans, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes it.

The House vote passed Wednesday largely along party lines. 35 GOP House members voted in favor of the bill.

Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy voted against the measure.

Murphy said, “Republicans, including me, have unequivocally condemned the riot at the Capitol on January 6th. I have also condemned the riots we witnessed last summer that destroyed homes and businesses in American cities. The same cannot be said of Democrats, who condemned political violence only when it was politically expedient for them. I voted against this measure today not because I don’t want what happened fully investigated, but because we need it to be a fair and broad investigation, and that is not how this legislation is crafted.”

Under the bill, the commission would include five members, including a chair, appointed by Democratic leaders in Congress, and another five, including a vice-chair, appointed by Republican leaders.

Lawmakers say the opposition to an independent probe into the deadly attacks that were, just four months earlier, broadcast on screens across the U.S. underscores the deep partisan divisions in Washington.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified
Jaqueta Bradley
Greenville woman facing dozens of charges in ID theft case
Police said the couple was caught on surveillance video picking up the wallet and putting it in...
Couple wanted for lifting wallet off grocery store floor
Deputies say Andrew Bowden was shot and killed in the attempted home invasion.
Suspect dead, victim hurt in attempted Onslow Co. home invasion/robbery
Sheriff Tommy Wooten
SHERIFF: Deputies involved in shooting will keep jobs, disciplined & retrained

Latest News

Arrests made at protest
Several protesters arrested in Elizabeth City Wednesday night
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections
Protestors call for “Spendless Wednesday” in Pasquotank County
Protestors call for “Spendless Wednesday” in Pasquotank County
Mega Millions climbs to $515 million
Mega Millions climbs to $515 million