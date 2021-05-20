Congressman Greg Murphy votes against measure creating commission to examine Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - On Wednesday, the House voted 252-175 to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But the bill faces a different landscape in the Senate, where it needs at least 10 Republicans, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes it.

The House vote passed Wednesday largely along party lines. 35 GOP House members voted in favor of the bill.

Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy voted against the measure.

Murphy said, “Republicans, including me, have unequivocally condemned the riot at the Capitol on January 6th. I have also condemned the riots we witnessed last summer that destroyed homes and businesses in American cities. The same cannot be said of Democrats, who condemned political violence only when it was politically expedient for them. I voted against this measure today not because I don’t want what happened fully investigated, but because we need it to be a fair and broad investigation, and that is not how this legislation is crafted.”

Under the bill, the commission would include five members, including a chair, appointed by Democratic leaders in Congress, and another five, including a vice-chair, appointed by Republican leaders.

Lawmakers say the opposition to an independent probe into the deadly attacks that were, just four months earlier, broadcast on screens across the U.S. underscores the deep partisan divisions in Washington.

