Aho, Nedeljkovic lift Hurricanes past Predators, 3-0

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Monday night
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Sebastian Aho scored twice and Alex Nedeljkovic was sharp in net to lead a perfect showing for Carolina’s penalty kill, helping the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Monday night in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

That lifted Carolina to a 2-0 lead as the best-of-seven series shifts to Nashville for Game 3 on Friday night.

Nedeljkovic finished with 32 saves for the shutout in his second playoff start. Carolina turned away all seven power plays for the Predators. Juuse Saros finished with 28 saves to lead Nashville, which lost 5-2 in Game 1.

