Vanceboro man charged after child pornography seized

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Vanceboro man after an investigation found he had child pornography.

The sheriff’s office Investigation Bureau began its investigation into possession and distribution of child pornography in April.

Evidence discovered found Howard Roughton III, 67, in possession of multiple files of child pornography and videos of bestiality.

Roughton III was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and five felony counts disseminating obscene material.

He is being held at the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $2.1 million bond.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce and the State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce assisted in the investigation.

