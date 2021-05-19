Advertisement

Vanceboro man charged after child pornography seized

Howard Roughton III
Howard Roughton III(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Vanceboro man after an investigation found he had child pornography.

The sheriff’s office Investigation Bureau began its investigation into possession and distribution of child pornography in April.

Evidence discovered found Howard Roughton III, 67, in possession of multiple files of child pornography and videos of bestiality.

Roughton III was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and five felony counts disseminating obscene material.

He is being held at the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $2.1 million bond.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce and the State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce assisted in the investigation.

