Advertisement

Two ENC schools win new $100,000 fitness centers

(KOLD News 13)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Three North Carolina Schools, two in eastern Carolina, have each been selected to win a brand new $100,000 Don’t Quit!® Fitness Center

Governor Cooper and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced the DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named C.M. Eppes Middle School in Greenville, Northridge Middle School in Charlotte and Perquimans County Middle School in Winfall as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

“I’m excited that these three deserving schools have been selected to receive these generous gifts,” said Gov. Cooper. “As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for students to get the short and long term benefits from physical activity. Each of the selected schools has demonstrated its commitment to promote health and wellness for students, which is important for the entire state of North Carolina.”

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.

These state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified
Christopher Harrell
Driver charged after toddler not in car seat dies
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Donald Trump visiting Greenville next month
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Three 14-year-olds charged in Friday Greenville shooting; two other shootings on Saturday
Karissa Colon
New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges

Latest News

Duke Energy crews making improvements ahead of hurricane season
Duke Energy making improvements in five-county region just ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season
Cooper: “Special prosecutor would have better served public confidence in Brown case”
CarolinaEast honors first responders and fallen officer
Ambulance bay at CarolinaEast dedicated to first responders
Coastal fire departments hone in-water life saving skills.
Coastal fire departments hone in-water life saving skills