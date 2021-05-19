Two ENC schools win new $100,000 fitness centers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Three North Carolina Schools, two in eastern Carolina, have each been selected to win a brand new $100,000 Don’t Quit!® Fitness Center

Governor Cooper and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced the DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named C.M. Eppes Middle School in Greenville, Northridge Middle School in Charlotte and Perquimans County Middle School in Winfall as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

“I’m excited that these three deserving schools have been selected to receive these generous gifts,” said Gov. Cooper. “As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for students to get the short and long term benefits from physical activity. Each of the selected schools has demonstrated its commitment to promote health and wellness for students, which is important for the entire state of North Carolina.”

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.

These state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.