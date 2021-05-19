Advertisement

TRASH TALK: State could set new litter pickup record in 2021

Adult diapers littered this Pitt County highway.
Adult diapers littered this Pitt County highway.
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More than six million pounds of litter has been collected to far this year in the state, and North Carolina is on track to set a new trashy record.

State DOT crews, contractors, and volunteers have picked up 6.3 million pounds from roadsides as part of this year’s trash removal efforts.

If the trash pickup continues at its current pace, it would surpass the 2019 record when 10.5 million pounds of litter was collected.

“We are on track to pick up more litter in 2021 than in any year previous,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “But to truly solve this problem, North Carolina must begin dealing with litter proactively. Secure your load, don’t throw trash out the window and do your part to make sure others know this too.”

If you spot someone littering from their vehicle, you can report them by using the Swat-A-Litterbug app, which you can download here.

