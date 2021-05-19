Teacher of the Week: Erin Cvetan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for May 19 is Erin Cvetan from St. Peter Catholic School!

Cvetan started her teaching career outside St. Louis, MO 11 years ago. First, she was a paraprofessional in an elementary school and transitional school, working with students with special needs while she worked on her teaching certification for Middle Grades Math.

Her husband’s job brought her family to North Carolina six years ago, which is where she started teaching in her own classroom. In the last six years, she has taught 6th, 7th and 8th grade math.

Cvetan has been with St. Peter’s for the last two years. In that time, she has increased their IOWA Assessment scores and math and the school recently swept first place in a math competition for 6th, 7th and 8th graders.

Before teaching in Greenville, Cvetan taught in Beaufort County for four years. While working in the public school system, she was recognized as being in the top 25% of teachers in the state.

Cvetan says she has had a passion for math since she was a child and she says she loves sharing that passion with others. She says, “seeing someone fall in love with math for the first time or get a problem that they have struggled with is such a rewarding experience.” Cvetan says she loves her job and has her students to thank for that.

The person who nominated Mrs. Cvetan wrote, “I attend St. Peter Catholic School in seventh grade. I would like to nominate Mrs. Erin Cvetan, my math teacher, for Teacher of the Week.

It doesn’t matter if it’s doing a small scavenger hunt, playing math games, or even just taking notes. She always keeps us engaged. Though our class is the accelerated math class, she encourages us to ask questions and shows us examples of the problems in our class.

On quizzes and tests, if we get a score around a 95, she tells us to strive for a 100. She never wants us to settle. When we first had to go online at the end of the last school year, I missed many assignments, taking my grade down to almost a D, but Mrs. Cvetan knew I was capable of more and she pushed me to be better.

I would like to nominate Mrs. Cvetan because she cares about the students she teaches, engages us in the lessons she teaches us and makes sure we have a full understanding of the topic before we move on.

Congratulations Mrs. Cvetan!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

