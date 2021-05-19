Advertisement

Suspect dead, victim hurt in attempted Onslow Co. home invasion/robbery

Deputies say Andrew Bowden was shot and killed in the attempted home invasion.
Deputies say Andrew Bowden was shot and killed in the attempted home invasion.(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and another is hurt after an attempted armed robbery and attempted home invasion.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found 28-year-old Xavier Newkirk on Sunday at around 3:40 a.m. with gunshot wounds. Investigators say it happened on Bailey Drive and Newkirk was found behind his car, which was parked next to his home.

Deputies say it started when Newkirk told them he noticed his dog acting agitated and barking a lot. This led Newkirk to grab a gun and go outside.

Newkirk reported that he was confronted and shot at by an unknown person. Andrew Bowden from Kenansville has been identified as the suspect in the attempted robbery and home invasion.

Deputies say Newkirk told them he was able to return fire in the direction of the person, but he did not know if he hit anyone. The sheriff’s office says Bowden died.

Investigators are still working the case because they believe another person is involved.

Newkirk is still recovering in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified
Jaqueta Bradley
Greenville woman facing dozens of charges in ID theft case
Police said the couple was caught on surveillance video picking up the wallet and putting it in...
Couple wanted for lifting wallet off grocery store floor
Sheriff Tommy Wooten
SHERIFF: Deputies involved in shooting will keep jobs, disciplined & retrained
Karissa Colon
New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges

Latest News

Howard Roughton III
Vanceboro man charged after child pornography seized
Ride of Silence aims to promote sharing the road for all
Gov. Roy Cooper (Source: WECT)
Cooper proposes how to spend latest virus relief aid from DC
sexual assault kits
Thousands of NC sexual assault kits in backlog now tested