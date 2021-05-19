Suspect dead, victim hurt in attempted Onslow Co. home invasion/robbery

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and another is hurt after an attempted armed robbery and attempted home invasion.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found 28-year-old Xavier Newkirk on Sunday at around 3:40 a.m. with gunshot wounds. Investigators say it happened on Bailey Drive and Newkirk was found behind his car, which was parked next to his home.

Deputies say it started when Newkirk told them he noticed his dog acting agitated and barking a lot. This led Newkirk to grab a gun and go outside.

Newkirk reported that he was confronted and shot at by an unknown person. Andrew Bowden from Kenansville has been identified as the suspect in the attempted robbery and home invasion.

Deputies say Newkirk told them he was able to return fire in the direction of the person, but he did not know if he hit anyone. The sheriff’s office says Bowden died.

Investigators are still working the case because they believe another person is involved.

Newkirk is still recovering in the hospital.

