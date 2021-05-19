Ride of Silence aims to promote sharing the road for all

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Ride of Silence is happening today to raise awareness for drivers to share the road with cyclists.

The ride is happening at 6:30 p.m. Riders will meet at the Greenville Bicycle Company on Clark Street at 6 p.m.

Steven Hardy-Braz says this is also an opportunity to remind people nationwide that the road belongs not only to drivers, but also to cyclists who choose that as a means of transportation or recreationally as well.

Another purpose of the ride is to remember those who have been killed or injured in cycling accidents. If you’d like to learn more, click here.

