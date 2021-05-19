Advertisement

Protestors call for “Spendless Wednesday” in Pasquotank County

Protestors want people not to spend money in Pasquotank County on Wednesdays.
Protestors want people not to spend money in Pasquotank County on Wednesdays.(WITN)
May. 19, 2021
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - People protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. are starting a “Spendless Wednesday” in Pasquotank County.

Brown was shot and killed four weeks ago today as deputies tried to serve a search warrant on his Perry Street home in Elizabeth City.

On Tuesday, District Attorney Andrew Womble said he would not bring criminal charges against the three deputies who fired their weapons multiple times at the man as he tried to get away in his car. Womble said their actions were justified.

Kirk Rivers, one of the organizers of the nightly protests in Elizabeth City, said they are encouraging no one to spend money in Pasquotank County on Wednesdays, which was the day of the week that Brown was killed.

Rivers said he wants to get the attention of county commissioners who he says haven’t done enough to address Brown’s death. He feels they might listen if sales tax revenue that goes to county coffers is impacted.

The boycott will continue each Wednesday, he said, until the full video of the Brown shooting is released to the public.

