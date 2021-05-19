Advertisement

Protesters gather in Elizabeth City voicing displeasure over Brown decision

Protests continue following DA decision on Andrew Brown Jr. case
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Protesters were back out on the streets in Elizabeth City Tuesday night hours after Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble ruled the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County deputies was justified.

Many of the protesters say they’ve been out there almost every day since the shooting and say they are hurt, disappointed and angry by Womble’s decision.

Protests continue following DA decision on Andrew Brown Jr. case
For almost a month now, protesters have been calling for investigators to release the body cam video. There were also cries for Sheriff Tommy Wooten to resign and for Womble to recuse himself from the case.

Ernest Banks is a protester that has been out almost every day since the protests started. He said what happened with Brown, was wrong.

Councilman Gabriel Adkins was also a part of the protest and says he has no words for the outcome of this case.

Many protesters say that they plan on coming out every single day until justice is served for the Brown family and an outside investigator is brought in.

