Morehead City man facing child porn charges after task force investigation

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing child pornography charges in Morehead City after a multi-agency investigation.

Police say that Timothy Seaman, Jr., 52, of Morehead City, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say Seaman was arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation involving Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, and the Morehead City Police Department.

We’re told the investigation began after the ICAC team discovered Seaman in possession of and sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Seaman is being held on a $400,000 secured bond and has a first court appearance on May 20th.

The investigation is ongoing.

