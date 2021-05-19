Mega Millions climbs to $515 million

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions jackpot is once again growing towards record numbers. The new estimated jackpot is $515 million after no one drew the lucky numbers on Tuesday.

The prize has been rolling over since it was last won in New York on February 16th.

Friday’s prize will be the ninth-largest in mega millions history and has some Greenville lottery players dreaming about what to do with all that money.

“First, I’m going to thank God. I’m going to thank God for sure. If I hit it, though, I’m going to call my mom, get her everything she wants, and then take care of the rest of the family.”

The next drawing is Friday night. You can watch it live on WITN News at 11.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.