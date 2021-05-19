Advertisement

Marines loosen mask requirements for those vaccinated

(WITN)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines at Camp Lejeune, New River, and Cherry Point no longer have to wear masks if they are fully vaccinated.

An order updating mask guidance was issued today by the commanding general at Marine Corps Installations East.

It says Department of Defense personnel who are at least two weeks beyond their final dose don’t have to mask up either inside or outside while at any of the installations within MCIEAST.

The policy says uniformed personnel are subject to vaccine verification, while others are expected, “on their personal honor”, to comply with the policy.

Marines say there have been no changes in mask policy at DOD schools, child development centers and childcare programs, as well as medical treatment and dental facilities,

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified
Jaqueta Bradley
Greenville woman facing dozens of charges in ID theft case
Police said the couple was caught on surveillance video picking up the wallet and putting it in...
Couple wanted for lifting wallet off grocery store floor
Sheriff Tommy Wooten
SHERIFF: Deputies involved in shooting will keep jobs, disciplined & retrained
Jesse Marks, 38, of Jacksonville was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his essential role in...
Onslow County man sentenced to 3 decades in prison for trafficking over 300 women

Latest News

Why do we First Alert?
Star’s Forecast: Patchy fog possible
Timothy Seaman
Morehead City man facing child porn charges after task force investigation
Duke Energy works to fortify power grid ahead of Hurricane Season
Duke Energy makes upgrades to better protect against severe weather
Vaccine provider prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine providers offer incentives for last-minute skeptics