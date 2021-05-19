Marines loosen mask requirements for those vaccinated

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines at Camp Lejeune, New River, and Cherry Point no longer have to wear masks if they are fully vaccinated.

An order updating mask guidance was issued today by the commanding general at Marine Corps Installations East.

It says Department of Defense personnel who are at least two weeks beyond their final dose don’t have to mask up either inside or outside while at any of the installations within MCIEAST.

The policy says uniformed personnel are subject to vaccine verification, while others are expected, “on their personal honor”, to comply with the policy.

Marines say there have been no changes in mask policy at DOD schools, child development centers and childcare programs, as well as medical treatment and dental facilities,

