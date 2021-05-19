Phillip’s Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday afternoon

High pressure will grow along the east coast through the end of the week. This will give the everyone from the beaches to I-95 plenty of sunshine and climbing temperatures. Humidity levels will stay fairly low through the end of the week and inland winds will mainly stay under 10 mph. The relatively dry air will allow for overnights to cool enough to leave the windows open for a few hours. We may see a little dip in the building heat Friday as a dry back door cold front tries to sneak in from the northeast.

Heat and humidity will pump up over the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s with low 90s Sunday for inland locations and the low 80s on the beaches. Clear mornings will be followed by a few afternoon clouds thanks to the muggier air. We’ve had a generally dry stretch of weather since March but rain chances remain minimal. An isolated shower may pop up Saturday evening. Aside from that, we’re watching for equally low rain chances the first half of next week.

Wednesday

80s return this afternoon with an afternoon high of 83°. Expect mostly sunny skies. Wind: NE-5 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear and calm with patchy fog late. Wind: NE-5 mph.

Thursday

Upper 50s at sunrise with a few pockets of fog. Lots of sunshine during the day with highs soaring to 87. Wind: NE-8 mph.