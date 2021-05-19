Highway Patrol goes live with Next-Generation 911

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol went live today with its Next-Generation 911 System.

The major upgrade allows the patrol’s communication centers to directly receive 911 calls being transferred from any of the state’s primary and secondary 911 centers.

That transfer includes the caller’s telephone number along with their actual location. Troopers say that will greatly improve their ability to locate people needing help on the state’s highways.

The update went online at their Raleigh communications center which serves most of Eastern Carolina, as well as one in Salisbury. Comm centers in Elizabethtown, Monroe, and Newton will get the new technology by the end of July.

The Highway Patrol is the first among state police and state highway patrol agencies to connect to such a statewide system.

