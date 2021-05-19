Governor unveils plans to spend targeted COVID federal funds
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Broadband, education, local infrastructure and targeted businesses would be among the greatest beneficiaries should Governor Roy Cooper’s proposals to spend $5.7 billion in federal coronavirus relief become law.
On Wednesday, Cooper unveiled his ideas to spend the latest aid coming from Washington.
He proposed to state legislators that $1.2 billion go toward fiber installation grants and other broadband projects. A higher-education package of $850 million would create new or expanded scholarships.
“Extra Credit Grants” implemented last year would be retooled to target lower-income families.
The legislature will now consider his ideas.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.