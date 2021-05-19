Advertisement

Governor unveils plans to spend targeted COVID federal funds

Governor unveils plans to spend targeted COVID federal funds
Governor unveils plans to spend targeted COVID federal funds
By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Broadband, education, local infrastructure and targeted businesses would be among the greatest beneficiaries should Governor Roy Cooper’s proposals to spend $5.7 billion in federal coronavirus relief become law.

On Wednesday, Cooper unveiled his ideas to spend the latest aid coming from Washington.

He proposed to state legislators that $1.2 billion go toward fiber installation grants and other broadband projects. A higher-education package of $850 million would create new or expanded scholarships.

“Extra Credit Grants” implemented last year would be retooled to target lower-income families.

The legislature will now consider his ideas.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified
Jaqueta Bradley
Greenville woman facing dozens of charges in ID theft case
Police said the couple was caught on surveillance video picking up the wallet and putting it in...
Couple wanted for lifting wallet off grocery store floor
Sheriff Tommy Wooten
SHERIFF: Deputies involved in shooting will keep jobs, disciplined & retrained
Jesse Marks, 38, of Jacksonville was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his essential role in...
Onslow County man sentenced to 3 decades in prison for trafficking over 300 women

Latest News

Elizabeth City councilman says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property
Elizabeth City council member says deputies retaliating by urinating on his property
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections
Mega Millions jackpot at $515 million
Mega Millions climbs to $515 million
A look at why children under 12 still need to wear masks