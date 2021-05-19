Governor, family attorney say they want footage released, continued investigation in Andrew Brown Jr. case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - After District Attorney Andrew Womble said Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting in Elizabeth City was justified and charged no officers, Governor Roy Cooper and a family attorney want more steps to be taken.

“Brown’s actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force,” said Womble following the SBI investigation.

“This is not the end of it,” said one of Brown’s family attorneys, Harry Daniels.

He said he and the other attorneys are helping the U.S. Department of Justice with their investigation, but he says they want more than that.

“We filed a petition for the release...of the video, we want an SBI report,” said Daniels.

Governor Roy Cooper told WITN Wednesday the case could have been handled differently.

“I think the public would have been better served with a special prosecutor, more transparency, and quickly releasing the incident footage to the public,” said Cooper.

“The federal investigation should continue in this matter which I understand is going on right now.”

As for the officers involved, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Tuesday they would keep their jobs but be disciplined and retrained.

