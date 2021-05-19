ECU Student says its never too late to go back to school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Charlotte Daniels Moore’s higher education journey is a unique one. Moore said, and her actions prove “it’s never too late.”

“One of the better things I ever did for myself was to come back to school!” she said.

Moore explained she tried to return to campus many times, but for years her job as a mom of two came first, and her need to care for a sick child stomped all other priorities.

“Every time I attempted to come back to school, she would be an infection or something would happen, and I just looked at it as an omen for me just to stop everything.”

Moore experienced heartache when one of her daughters passed away at the age of 25. When both of her daughters were grown, she noticed her empty nest as an opportunity to spread her wings.

“Since the GED, it’s just been one appetite after the next, to my associates now to my bachelors.”

She even went to school at the same time as one of her grandkids, Shykeef Daniels. “He’s been my biggest motivator. He’s been cheering me on. He’s my biggest cheerleader!”

She is instilling inspiration not only in her family but also in friends too. “To me, she just lets you know that it’s never too late,” said Moore’s Family Friend, Tula Garris.

Searching for a job can be difficult, but she knows it’s a road she won’t walk alone. “ECU blood runs all over the world, and wherever you go wanna go, they’ll help you get there!”

According to Moore, while she attended her graduation ceremony, she still has to complete her internship before she becomes an official graduate. She told WITN she is also entertaining the idea of going back for her Master’s degree too.

Once she completes her internship, she graduates from ECU’s School of Science with a Patient Advocacy Degree.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.